Snake fights to escape alligator’s jaw, photographs show: ‘It was a hard fought battle’

One snake’s unsuccessful attempt to escape being an alligator’s lunch was photographed in Florida on Saturday.

Jesse and Linda Waring, who run BirdWalk Photography, were walking around the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Fla., over the weekend when Jesse pointed out the scene, Linda told News 6.

ALLIGATOR ATTEMPTS TO ‘RING’ DOORBELL AS SHOCKED HOMEOWNER LOOKS ON

"The snake was giving it his all to escape from the jaws of the gator,” she told the outlet. “The gator would chomp down and close his mouth and each time it seemed like the end. Then when he opened his jaws, the snake was still trying to fight his way out.”

However, the snake wasn’t able to escape. Within about 10 minutes, the gator had won.

"In the end, the snake finally lost the battle when the jaws of the gator made a direct hit down the length of his body. It was a hard fought battle," she said.

MUTANT SNAKE WITH THREE WORKING EYES FOUND IN AUSTRALIA

Linda told News 6 that getting the “amazing” nature shots comes down to patience and persistence.

“The fun is in the pursuit and just getting out in nature," she said. "You really never know what you’re going to get."

The couple posted the pictures of the snake’s struggle on Facebook Sunday.

“We made it out to Circle B Bar Reserve yesterday! As you may have noticed in the news, there are often interesting gator sightings at this park. Yesterday was no exception! Jesse's eagle eye spotted this big guy working on his lunch and his lunch trying to escape! I just started clicking...!” the post was captioned.