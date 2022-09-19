Expand / Collapse search
Small plane crashes on Southern California beach’s jetty

Three occupants escaped a California plane crash unharmed

Associated Press
A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said.

The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department.

"All passengers all are safely out and no injuries are reported at this time," the agency said on Facebook.

Three passengers of a small plane crash in Ventura, California, escaped unharmed on Sept. 16, 2022.

The plane was being removed from the beach on Friday night.

Ventura is located about 70 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.