Small plane crashes on Tennessee mountain, pilot injured

Authorities say a small crashed on a mountain in southeastern Tennessee, injuring the pilot.

Jeff Knight, a spokesman for the Rhea County Sheriff's Department, says the pilot was conscious when he was taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. However, Knight says he did not know the extent of the man's injuries.

The pilot is not being identified. Knight says he was traveling from Illinois and on his way to Atlanta when the plane crashed on Dayton Mountain in Rhea County at about 12:43 p.m. Monday. Knight says the pilot was the only one aboard the plane.

The crash took place near Dayton, Tennessee, which is about 50 miles north of Chattanooga.

Knight said investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration were on the way to the scene.