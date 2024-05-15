Expand / Collapse search
Montana

A small plane crashes in Montana, killing the pilot and a passenger

Officials said the victims have been identified but are not yet releasing names

Associated Press
Published
A single-engine airplane crashed in southeastern Montana, killing the pilot and the passenger, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The Piper PA-18 crashed near Tillitt Field Airport east of the town of Forsyth at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the FAA said. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said they have identified the victims but weren't releasing their names yet. The crash did not start a fire, he said.