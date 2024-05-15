A small plane crashes in Montana, killing the pilot and a passenger

A single-engine airplane crashed in southeastern Montana, killing the pilot and the passenger, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

IRATE AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED FLIGHT ATTENDANT, KICKED, SPIT ON POLICE OFFICERS

The Piper PA-18 crashed near Tillitt Field Airport east of the town of Forsyth at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the FAA said. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said they have identified the victims but weren't releasing their names yet. The crash did not start a fire, he said.