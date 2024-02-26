Traveling to Montana? These 7 activities will uncover the Treasure State's beauty

Montana, often referred to as the "Treasure State" for its natural beauty and untamed wilderness, is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs and those seeking a peaceful escape.

Here's an exploration of some of the must-see places and activities that make Montana a unique and unforgettable destination.

Located in the northern part of the state, Glacier National Park is riddled with towering mountains, pristine lakes and glaciers.

Known for its rugged and breathtaking landscapes, Glacier was named a national park in 1910.

The park was founded to celebrate the friendship between Canada and the United States, and it was declared an international peace park in 1932.

Diverse wildlife has made a home out of this mountainous land, which is packed with over 700 miles of hiking trails with hidden lakes and creeks and offers a plethora of outdoor activities.

While the majority of Yellowstone lies in Wyoming, a small part extends into Montana and Idaho.

Yellowstone spans over 2.2 million acres of diverse landscapes.

As the first national park in the world, established in 1872, Yellowstone is renowned for its geothermal wonders, including the iconic Old Faithful geyser.

Wildlife enthusiasts can also witness bison herds, elk, and even grizzly bears in their natural habitat.

Big Sky Resort stands as a premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers, attracting skiers and snowboarders from around the world.

Boasting over 5,800 acres of slopes, Big Sky is the second-largest ski resort in the United States that caters to all skill levels, from beginners to expert powder hounds.

The resort is part of the Big Sky Resort Area, which encompasses interconnected ski areas, including Moonlight Basin and Spanish Peaks.

Big Sky Resort offers a range of accommodations to suit different preferences and budgets. Luxury lodges, condominiums and slope-side hotels provide convenient access to the resort's amenities.

Located in southwestern Montana, Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park takes visitors on an underground journey through limestone caverns.

Named after the renowned explorers, Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park offers a captivating experience for those seeking a blend of geological wonders and outdoor adventure.

Guided tours lead visitors through an underground world adorned with stalactites, stalagmites and intricate rock formations.

The caverns boast a rich history, with evidence of Native American use predating the Lewis and Clark expedition, according to the Montana Fish and Wildlife and Parks website.

Flathead Lake is located in the northwestern corner of Montana, and stands as a jewel in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

This expansive freshwater lake, covering over 190 square miles, is not only the largest natural lake in the state, but also a great place for those who love the outdoors.

Flathead Lake offers a number of recreational activities for visitors. Boating and sailing are popular, with numerous marinas dotting the shoreline, providing ample opportunities for water-based adventures.

Immerse yourself in Montana's history with a visit to Historic Virginia City's living museum.

This well-preserved ghost town showcases the state's Gold Rush era, featuring wooden boardwalks, over 100 original buildings, and daily re-enactments.

Take a ride on the Virginia City Short Line Railroad for a nostalgic journey through time.

The nearby Nevada City, although partially restored, retains its ghost town atmosphere, with original structures like the Alder Gulch Short Line Railroad Depot and the Fairweather Inn.

Located in Bozeman, the Museum of the Rockies is perfect for paleontology enthusiasts.

Home to one of the most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils in the world, including the famous T-Rex specimen "Big Mike," the museum also explores Montana's Native American history and the region's geology.

"In addition to the main museum, MOR encompasses other exciting attractions such as the Museum Store, Taylor Planetarium, Explore Yellowstone in the Martin Children's Discovery Center, and the seasonal outdoor Living History Farm. These venues operate at different hours than the main museum," reads the Museum of the Rockies website.

Whether you seek outdoor adventures, historical insights or simply a peaceful retreat, the Treasure State has something for everyone.

Plan your trip to Montana and discover the beauty that has captivated travelers for generations.

