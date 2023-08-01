Small plane crash lands in waters off Myrtle Beach, just days after similar accident in New Hampshire

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating a crash involving a small banner-towing plane that went down into the waters off Myrtle Beach just days after a similar accident unfolded in New Hampshire.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FAA said the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-18, crashed Monday around 11:30 a.m. local time.

"Only the pilot was onboard," the statement said, adding that the FAA will conduct a joint investigation with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Myrtle Beach Police Department Sgt. Christopher Starling told Fox News Digital that "first responders from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the beach in the area of 40th Avenue North in regards to a banner plane that had landed in the ocean."

"The pilot was the only individual in the plane, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," the statement added.

The plane has since been removed from the water, according to Starling.

The crash happened after another small plane – which was towing a banner as well – plunged into the water at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Footage showed water splashing into the air as the single engine aircraft made contact with the waves and appeared to flip over.

"On arrival, Engine 4 reported a single aircraft in the water, approximately 30 yards offshore," Hampton Fire Rescue said in a statement, adding that the sole occupant of the plane was assisted by state lifeguards and evaluated by an arriving ambulance.

"Notifications were made to United States Coast Guard, the FAA, NH DOT Bureau of Aeronautics, NH State Police and NH Department of Environmental Services," they also said. "Other agencies on scene assisting were Hampton Police and NH State Police Marine Patrol."

What caused that plane to crash into the ocean was not immediately clear.

Images later released by Hampton Fire Rescue showed personnel pushing the plane along the beach after it was removed from the water.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno told WMUR that the plane was carrying a banner and the pilot did not suffer any injuries.