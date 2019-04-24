Skateboarder part of San Francisco skate crew dubbed ‘most fearless’ killed by dump truck, officials say

Seemingly in awe of the confidence oozing from Pablo Ramirez -- the talented and fearless skateboarder who glided through busy California traffic without looking -- filmmaker Ryan Garshell once marveled: "Somehow he always makes it."

Until, one day he didn't.

Part of a San Francisco crew known for death-defying stunts, Ramirez finally found himself unable to elude fate Tuesday, when a dump truck ran him over and killed him while he was skateboarding, officials said.

Pablo Ramirez, a New York native living in California’s Bay Area, was found badly injured in the street and died just after noon from injuries sustained when the truck struck him as he was gliding around the city’s South of Market neighborhood, KTVU reported.

Ramirez was reportedly hanging onto the back of a moving vehicle just moments before the accident. Police told KTVU they were reviewing nearby surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to confirm the reports.

The 26-year-old was well-known in the skateboarding community and once part of the crew GX-1000, which once landed a GQ magazine profile. Ramirez was described by skateboarder and filmmaker Ryan Garshell as one of the “fastest people who has ever skated.”

“Pablo will go straight through a red light and not even look at all,” Garshell told GQ. “It’s up to the driver to stop, and if they don’t stop, that’s it. Somehow he always makes it. It’s really magical.”

Ramirez often posted videos showing him skating down the city's steep hills.

Skateboarding magazine Thrasher posted a tribute to Ramirez on Instagram, calling him a “beautiful spirit.”

“Pablo Ramirez was a beautiful spirit, overflowing with love and unyielding energy. It’s impossible to articulate the passion he brought to every waking moment, every session with the homies. A burning fire in our skateboarding community has dimmed. This is heartbreaking,” the magazine wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

