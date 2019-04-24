Driver deliberately drives into crowd in California, injuring 8: police

A driver deliberately drove into a crowd in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday night, injuring eight, California police said.

CALIFORNIA MAN ACCUSED OF ‘INTENTIONALLY’ BURNING PARTNER: POLICE

The incident occurred in Sunnyvale, which is southeast of San Francisco. The victims-- which included a 13-year-old boy-- were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries, ABC 7 in San Francisco reported. Witnesses told police the driver, who has been arrested, showed no sign of attempting to stop, according to the local station.

The crash happened at an intersection near the West Sunnyvale Shopping Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Check back on this breaking story for updates.