Sixth fugitive from New Orleans jailbreak captured in Baton Rouge

A sixth fugitive on the run after escaping from a New Orleans jail has been captured, authorities said Monday.

Lenton Vanburen was arrested in Baton Rouge and was back in custody, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill posted on X.

"Vanburen was originally incarcerated on charges of parole violation, possession of firearm by felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon," Murrill wrote.

INMATE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH ORLEANS JUSTICE CENTER ESCAPE

He will face additional charges related to his escape. Vanburen was one of 10 inmates to make the brazen May 16 escape from their Orleans Parish jail.

Before Vanburen's capture, the most recent inmate arrest was made when Corey Boyd was taken into custody last week. The other inmates recaptured are Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, Dkenan Dennis and Gary Price.

In addition, several people have been arrested for allegedly aiding the escapees.

Over the weekend, authorities arrested 28-year-old Lenika Vanburen, 18-year-old Patricia Vanburen, 27-year-old Tyshanea "Minnie" Randolph, 47-year-old Lenton Vanburen Sr., and 40-year-old Angel McKey.

A source confirmed to Fox News that Vanburen Sr. is the father Lenton Vanburen Jr.

Two others — Casey Smith and Cortnie Harris — have been arrested for allegedly aiding the escapees. Another woman, Connie Weeden , 59, allegedly gave cash to Donald via a cellphone app.

She is charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact.

LOUISIANA POLICE ARREST THIRD ACCOMPLICE IN ORLEANS PARISH JAILBREAK

The remaining inmates on their run are:

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug counts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have reminded the public that these men are considered armed and dangerous .

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom, Nate Foy and Landon Mion contributed to this report.