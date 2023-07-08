Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airports
Published

Six killed after business jet crashes in California, sparks 'fully involved' fire

The Cessna C550 business jet crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Six people were killed when the plane they were on crashed in Murrieta, California on Saturday, according to officials. 

The aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, went down near French Valley Airport around 4:15am local time, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The FAA confirmed to Fox News Digital that at least six individuals were on board at the time of the crash. 

The business jet was in route to California after departing from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PLANE CRASH KILLS 1, INJURES 3 OTHERS

Plane crash map cal fire

A map shared by CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department marking the site of the Cessna business jet crash Saturday. (CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department)

The six victims were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

The crash sparked a field fire in the surrounding area, which was quickly contained to one acre.

PROMINENT FLORIDA FAMILY LINKED TO PLANE THAT FLEW OVER DC, CRASHED IN VIRGINIA MOUNTAINS

"Cessna aircraft down in a field, fully involved in fire," CAL FIRE reported via social media. "The fire burned approximately one acre of vegetation, was contained at 5:35 a.m. and the incident has been turned over to RSO and the FAA."

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com