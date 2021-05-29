Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas Six Flags roller coaster stops mid-ride, rescue crews responding

The riders are in the upright position with water available, park officials said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Twenty riders were trapped Saturday on a roller coaster that stopped in the middle of a ride at the Six Flags Fiesta Texas theme park in San Antonio.

A call was made around noon for an extraction, prompting fire and rescue crews to respond, FOX affiliate KABB-TV reported. 

In a statement to the news outlet, Jeff Filicko, the marketing and communications manager for the park said the ‘Poltergeist’ ride stopped around 11:55 a.m. in the middle of the experience. 

No injuries were reported, he said. 

"Our first priority is the safety of our guests," he said. "Twenty guests are currently secured in an upright position with water available. We are actively working with the San Antonio Fire Department to safely escort each guest from the ride."

