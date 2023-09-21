Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Site of Parkland school massacre set to be demolished next summer

Old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building has been closed and fenced off since 2018 shooting

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The South Florida school building where 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot in a 2018 massacre will be demolished next summer, officials announced Thursday.

The demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building, which has remained closed and locked behind a fence since the Parkland shooting, is scheduled to take place immediately after the end of the school year, Broward County Public Schools said in a statement.

"We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else," it said. "In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency’s landfill disposal regulations."

FAMILIES OF PARKLAND VICTIMS TAKE GUT-WRENCHING JOURNEY TO SCENE OF MASS SHOOTING

Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting building

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, plans to demolish the building where a tragic shooting in 2018 resulted in the loss of 14 students and three staff members. Officials have announced that the demolition is scheduled for next summer. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Classes have long-since resumed at the Stoneman Douglas campus while the building with bullet-riddled and blood-splattered walls remained. Members of the community have been calling for its demolition for years, but prosecutors said they needed to preserve it as evidence for the murder trial of the shooter.

On Feb. 14, 2018, former student Nikolas Cruz went with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to the campus, where he killed the 17 people and wounded 17 others. He pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison last year.