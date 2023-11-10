Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

'Shootout' on Alabama interstate following alleged stolen car confrontation leaves 4 injured: police

Birmingham police said no innocent bystanders were injured in the shootout

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Four men in Alabama wounded during shootout on interstate over allegedly stolen car Video

Four men in Alabama wounded during shootout on interstate over allegedly stolen car

A confrontation over an allegedly stolen car in Birmingham, Alabama, ended Friday in a shootout on a busy interstate that wounded four people, police said. (Birmingham Police Department via X)

Four people were injured after a "shootout" on a busy interstate in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday following a confrontation over a vehicle that was allegedly stolen, police said.

Birmingham police said officers responded to "multiple calls of a shootout taking place" on I-59 South near the 20th Street Ensley exit in the western part of the city at around 4:40 p.m. Friday. 

At the scene, officers found two vehicles that had been shot into just before the Bush Boulevard exit.

"We believe that a group saw their possible stolen vehicle and began following it. This vehicle was allegedly taken in a neighboring city," said BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Police cruisers with lights on interstate

The Birmingham Police Department responded to reports of a "shootout" on I-59 South near the Bush Boulevard exit. (Birmingham Police Department)

Fitzgerald said the group "took it upon themselves" to confront the alleged thieves and a "shootout" quickly followed, wounding four people.

Two people struck by gunfire sustained life-threatening injuries, Fitzgerald said. They were both transported to the hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign for Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported the two victims in critical condition to the hospital.  (Birmingham Police Department)

Two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at UAB Hospital in Birmingham by private vehicle, Fitzgerald said.

Police said that no innocent bystanders were struck by gunfire during the altercation.

