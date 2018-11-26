Shooting on Florida bus that injured one person captured on video

An argument between two passengers on a bus in South Florida escalated quickly Saturday after a man fired a gunshot, sending passengers running for cover and one person to the hospital.

The Plantation Police Department told WSVN the incident on the Broward County Bus happened around 3 p.m. after a shouting match began between 24-year-old Michael Porter and 38-year-old Bendy Alcine.

In surveillance video released by police, two men can be seen getting into a physical fight before a gunshot is heard. A man identified as Porter can then be seen in the video holding a gun, then quickly gathering his belongings to flee the scene.

Another camera on the bus shows passengers running for cover as they tried to get out of the bus as quickly as possible when the shooting starts.

Alcine was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, WSVN reported. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Plantation Police arrested Porter on Saturday.