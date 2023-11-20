Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska

Shooting at Alaska Walmart leaves 2 dead, suspect remains on the loose

A man and a woman were found dead at the store, Anchorage police said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a Walmart store in Anchorage, Alaska, and the gunman has not yet been taken into custody, according to police.

Anchorage police said officers responded just after 5 p.m. Sunday to the Walmart parking lot near Dimond Boulevard following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman had both been killed in the shooting. A firearm was also recovered.

The victims' identities have not been released.

2 COAST GUARD MEMBERS IN ‘SERIOUS’ CONDITION AFTER ALASKA HELICOPTER CRASH

Anchorage Police Department vehicle

Two people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a Walmart store in Anchorage, Alaska, according to police. (Anchorage Police Department)

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and a suspect has not been publicly identified.

ALASKA MAN DEAD AFTER FLEEING TRAFFIC STOP, SHOOTING AT OFFICERS

Anchorage, Alaska police cruiser is seen in front of a yellow sunset

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting at the Walmart in Anchorage. (Anchorage Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information related to the shooting, or with surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).

The shooting remains under investigation.