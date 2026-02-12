Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

Sheriff disputes viral 911 call reporting key evidence found in Nancy Guthrie disappearance

Pima County Sheriff's Office says it has not been advised of any ski mask discovery as social media video circulates

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Former FBI agent breaks down new masked suspect video in Guthrie case Video

Former FBI agent breaks down new masked suspect video in Guthrie case

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker discusses the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case, including the newly released masked suspect video during 'Fox & Friends First.'

Authorities are disputing a reported 911 call circulating on social media claiming a ski mask matching the description of the subject of interest in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance was found in an alleyway located two hours from the 84-year-old’s Tucson, Arizona home. 

The video posted to social media includes dispatch audio from relaying a 911 call reporting a ski mask had been found in an alleyway near her garage, located at 100 E First Avenue in Ajo, Arizona – located approximately 135 miles from Tucson. 

"Looks like the same mask the assailant was wearing in the Nancy Guthrie case," the dispatcher can be heard saying in the video. 

SECOND ALLEGED GUTHRIE RANSOM DEADLINE MISSED, SPARKING NEW THEORIES FROM BONGINO, FORMER FBI AGENT AND DOCTOR

A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

This image released by the FBI shows an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, February 1, 2026. (Provided by FBI)

However, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office is disputing the clip to Fox News Digital, citing the department is unaware of any reports of a ski mask being found.

"We have not been advised of anything like that - so this cannot be confirmed," a PCSO spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

The development comes on the heels of a black glove matching the description of the one worn by the subject in the footage being found alongside a road one and a half miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home, according to the New York Post. 

NEW FBI VIDEO IN NANCY GUTHRIE HUNT SHOWS JAWLINE, GAIT DETAILS EXPERT SAYS SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED

gloves found in nancy guthrie investigation

Investigators found a pair of black gloves while combing the area near Nancy Guthrie's home, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2026. New York Post (New York Post)

The glove was reportedly found on Wednesday, with sources telling Fox News Digital that one set of gloves found in the area is being processed by law enforcement.

The FBI released surveillance footage earlier this week showing an armed suspect clad in a ski mask approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door the night of her disappearance. 

In the video, the individual can be seen approaching Nancy Guthrie’s door twice – and in one clip attempts to use plants to cover the doorbell camera.

FORMER FBI AGENT 'STUNNED' BY UNFORGIVING CONDITIONS COMPLICATING NANCY GUTHRIE SEARCH

Savannah Guthrie stands beside her mother Nancy Guthrie and poses together for a photo.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie are pictured Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 1. 

The FBI has not identified a suspect or any persons of interest in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, and no arrests have been made.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
