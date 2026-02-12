Sheriff disputes viral 911 call reporting key evidence found in Nancy Guthrie disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are disputing a reported 911 call circulating on social media claiming a ski mask matching the description of the subject of interest in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance was found in an alleyway located two hours from the 84-year-old’s Tucson, Arizona home.

The video posted to social media includes dispatch audio from relaying a 911 call reporting a ski mask had been found in an alleyway near her garage, located at 100 E First Avenue in Ajo, Arizona – located approximately 135 miles from Tucson.

"Looks like the same mask the assailant was wearing in the Nancy Guthrie case," the dispatcher can be heard saying in the video.

SECOND ALLEGED GUTHRIE RANSOM DEADLINE MISSED, SPARKING NEW THEORIES FROM BONGINO, FORMER FBI AGENT AND DOCTOR

However, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office is disputing the clip to Fox News Digital, citing the department is unaware of any reports of a ski mask being found.

"We have not been advised of anything like that - so this cannot be confirmed," a PCSO spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The development comes on the heels of a black glove matching the description of the one worn by the subject in the footage being found alongside a road one and a half miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home, according to the New York Post.

NEW FBI VIDEO IN NANCY GUTHRIE HUNT SHOWS JAWLINE, GAIT DETAILS EXPERT SAYS SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED

The glove was reportedly found on Wednesday, with sources telling Fox News Digital that one set of gloves found in the area is being processed by law enforcement.

The FBI released surveillance footage earlier this week showing an armed suspect clad in a ski mask approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door the night of her disappearance.

In the video, the individual can be seen approaching Nancy Guthrie’s door twice – and in one clip attempts to use plants to cover the doorbell camera.

FORMER FBI AGENT 'STUNNED' BY UNFORGIVING CONDITIONS COMPLICATING NANCY GUTHRIE SEARCH

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 1.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI has not identified a suspect or any persons of interest in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, and no arrests have been made.