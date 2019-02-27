Sheriff: Deputy pinned down by gunfire bargained for time

A sheriff in South Carolina says a deputy who was pinned down for 17 minutes by gunfire behind his SUV spoke to the shooter to buy time for backup to arrive.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the deputy was calm during the shooting Tuesday afternoon in Huger, but realized after it was over how close he came to dying.

Officers killed the suspect. Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified him as 51-year-old Joseph Hart.

Lewis says Hart fired dozens of rounds from at least two guns over 30 minutes. No officers were hit.

The sheriff's office sent a picture on Twitter of a vehicle with more than a dozen bullet holes.

Lewis says four officers who shot at Hart have been placed on leave as state agents investigate.