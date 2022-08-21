Sex offender arrested for trying to assault girl in California elementary school restroom: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A registered sex offender was arrested Friday after entering a southern California elementary school restroom and attempting to assault a girl, police say.

Logan Nighswonger, 32, of Riverside is currently being held without bail.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, officials received reports that a man had jumped the fence and entered a girls' bathroom at McAuliffe Elementary School. A campus supervisor observed Nighswonger come out of the restroom and heard a girl crying inside. The campus supervisor followed Nighswonger as he jumped multiple fences before getting in a car and driving away.

The campus supervisor was able to provide a detailed description of Nighswonger's car. Officers were able to track the car down to a business in Orange County, where Nighswonger was taken into custody, a news release said.

WOMAN CUTS OFF BOYFRIEND'S PENIS FOR ATTEMPTED RAPE OF 14-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER: 'NO REGRETS'

Nighswonger was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted sex acts with a child under the age of 10 and being a registered sex offender on school grounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift action in apprehending and removing this threat to our society," Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Allan Mucerino stated. "Children should never experience a situation such as this, and it deeply saddens me that this incident occurred."



Riverside officials are still investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Riverside Police's Sexual Assault's Child Abuse Unit at 951-353-7121.