India
Published

Woman cuts off boyfriends penis for attempted rape of 14-year-old daughter: 'no regrets'

The unnamed woman claimed she caught her boyfriend 'red-handed'

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A woman in India cut off her boyfriend’s "private parts" after claiming to have caught him trying to rape her 14-year-old daughter. 

The woman, 36, has not been named in reporting, had lived with her boyfriend for two years after separating from an alcoholic husband. She came home after a day working on a farm and said she caught her boyfriend "red-handed."

"He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter, so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson," the woman told The Times of India. "I have no regrets for what I did." 

INDIAN WOMAN CALLS TO RESCIND RELEASE OF 11 MEN CONVICTED OF RAPING HER DURING RELIGIOUS RIOTS

Police in the Mahewaganj region of Uttar Pradesh – an area east of New Delhi - arrested the boyfriend, 32, on charges of rape under a child sexual abuse law in India. Officers referred him for treatment since they found him in "critical" condition.

KASHMIR ASSAILANTS FATALLY SHOOT HINDU MAN, INJURE BROTHER IN SHOOTING

GHAZIABAD, INDIA - AUGUST 18: Indian national flags seen on rooftops after the recently concluded 75th Independence Day celebrations, at Lal Kuan on August 18, 2022 in Ghaziabad, India. Government has urged people to fly flags on every house as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. 

GHAZIABAD, INDIA - AUGUST 18: Indian national flags seen on rooftops after the recently concluded 75th Independence Day celebrations, at Lal Kuan on August 18, 2022 in Ghaziabad, India. Government has urged people to fly flags on every house as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.  (Photo by Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Police did not say if the mother would also face charges for her actions, but women in India have on occasion taken similar action when faced with sexual threat or violence in India. The action is called "bobbitising" after Lorena Bobbit who first made headlines in 1993 for cutting off her husband’s genitals. 

A 47-year-old woman in Mumbai cut off the penis of a man she claimed had stalked her, and police arrested her and her two accomplices who helped her lure the man into an isolated location, the South Morning China Post reported in 2018. 

Activists protest the remission of sentences for 11 convicts of a gang rape, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Activists protest the remission of sentences for 11 convicts of a gang rape, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

But women have also committed the act when feeling simply wronged by a man, such as the case of a woman who last year who chopped off her husband’s genitals after he told her he planned to remarry and he refused to change his mind, the New York Times reported. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 