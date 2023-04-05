Severe weather sweeps through US bringing possibility of tornadoes, large hail

The severe weather threat continues on Wednesday from southern Texas all the way up to Michigan along and ahead of a powerful cold front sweeping eastward.

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will all be possible throughout the day.

Meanwhile, on the cold side of the storms, close to 3 feet of snow has piled up over the northern Plains toward the Great Lakes.

Strong winds will cause blizzard conditions and make travel impossible in some areas.

Very warm air ahead of this system will bring record highs to the eastern third of the country.