Severe weather sweeps through US bringing possibility of tornadoes, large hail

Winter weather conditions will make travel impossible in some places

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The severe weather threat continues on Wednesday from southern Texas all the way up to Michigan along and ahead of a powerful cold front sweeping eastward.  

NEVADA FORECASTERS FINALL PREDICT SPRING WEATHER; 70 IN RENO SUNDAY

Rain forecast through Thursday across the country 

Rain forecast through Thursday across the country  (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will all be possible throughout the day.  

Winter weather alerts through Wednesday morning

Winter weather alerts through Wednesday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, on the cold side of the storms, close to 3 feet of snow has piled up over the northern Plains toward the Great Lakes.  

Snow still forecast in the northern U.S. through Thursday

Snow still forecast in the northern U.S. through Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Strong winds will cause blizzard conditions and make travel impossible in some areas.  

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday in the Southeast

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Very warm air ahead of this system will bring record highs to the eastern third of the country. 

