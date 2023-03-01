Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Severe weather outbreak across South forecast to bring hazards

The South will see flooding rain, tornadoes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A multiday severe weather outbreak is setting up across the South from Wednesday through Friday.  

The threat of severe storms through the week

The threat of severe storms through the week (Credit: Fox News)

Thursday is forecast to be the most volatile day, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and large, life-threatening tornadoes.  

Rain forecast in the eastern U.S.

Rain forecast in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

On the northern edge of this system, snow will fall over sections of the central and northern Plains, the Midwest, Great Lakes and eventually the Northeast.  

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday in the South

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday in the South (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, record warmth has temperatures soaring along the Gulf Coast and Southeast. 

Snow still to come in the West

Snow still to come in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, there is another round of heavy snow and rain moving into the West.  

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."