Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Severe weather impacts regions from Ohio, Tennessee valleys to Gulf Coast

Winter storm will hit Midwest, Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There are many big weather stories unfolding across the country on Tuesday.  

HEAVY RAIN SLAMS CENTRAL AND NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, LEADING TO WIDESPREAD ROAD CLOSURES AND EVACUATION ORDERS

Severe storm threats over the Gulf Coast, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys

Severe storm threats over the Gulf Coast, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys (Credit: Fox News)

The risk for severe storms will continue from the Gulf Coast and up into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.   

Rain forecast over the Gulf Coast, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys

Rain forecast over the Gulf Coast, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will also bring the threat of flash flooding.  

Meanwhile, a winter storm is bringing plowable snow and measurable ice across parts of the Plains and Midwest.  

Snow still to come for the Midwest, Plains

Snow still to come for the Midwest, Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of this system, record warmth will be the headline for the East, while the West is about to get slammed with inches of rain and feet of snow. 

Rain forecast across California, the West Coast

Rain forecast across California, the West Coast (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In California, flash flooding will be a big concern over the next few days.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."