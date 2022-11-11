Severe weather impacts from Nicole will travel up East Coast

What’s left of Tropical Depression Nicole will travel up the East Coast.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION NICOLE MOVES THROUGH GEORGIA AFTER LEAVING AT LEAST 5 DEAD IN FLORIDA

The storm will bring the risk of heavy rain, strong winds and severe weather through Saturday.

A blizzard that brought close to 2 feet of snow to the northern Plains could still cause travel issues.

Meanwhile, arctic air pouring in behind the system will send temperatures plunging below average for much of the country by the end of the weekend.