US
Published

Severe weather impacts from Nicole will travel up East Coast

A winter storm could still cause travel issues after hitting Plains

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

What’s left of Tropical Depression Nicole will travel up the East Coast. 

TROPICAL DEPRESSION NICOLE MOVES THROUGH GEORGIA AFTER LEAVING AT LEAST 5 DEAD IN FLORIDA

The Friday forecast track for Tropical Depression Nicole

The Friday forecast track for Tropical Depression Nicole (Credit: Fox News)

The storm will bring the risk of heavy rain, strong winds and severe weather through Saturday.  

Top snowfall totals in the Plains since Wednesday

Top snowfall totals in the Plains since Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

A blizzard that brought close to 2 feet of snow to the northern Plains could still cause travel issues.  

A Fox model of weather across the East Coast on Saturday morning

A Fox model of weather across the East Coast on Saturday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, arctic air pouring in behind the system will send temperatures plunging below average for much of the country by the end of the weekend. 

