Severe weather forecast for Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic

West will continue to see above-average temperatures as the Northeast cools

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic.  

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible

Possible severe storm threats on Tuesday

Possible severe storm threats on Tuesday in the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in spots.

Flash flood threats

The threat of flash flooding across the country through Wednesday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, above-average temperatures continue across the West, including in the Pacific Northwest. 

Tuesday forecast highs

Forecast high temperatures on Tuesday across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The potential for rain across the country over the next week

The potential for rain over the next week in the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as the Northeast cools down and a cold front moves in Tuesday night.

