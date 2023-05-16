Severe weather forecast for Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic.
Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
Possible severe storm threats on Tuesday in the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)
Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in spots.
The threat of flash flooding across the country through Wednesday morning (Credit: Fox News)
Meanwhile, above-average temperatures continue across the West, including in the Pacific Northwest.
Forecast high temperatures on Tuesday across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)
The potential for rain over the next week in the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)
This comes as the Northeast cools down and a cold front moves in Tuesday night.
