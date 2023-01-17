Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather hazards expected for Rockies, including risk of tornadoes

Snow is expected from Midwest to Four Corners

By Janice Dean | Fox News
California finally gets a break over the next few days, but the rest of the country remains active.

The threat of severe storms on Wednesday in the Four Corners

The threat of severe storms on Wednesday in the Four Corners (Credit: Fox News)

A storm coming out of the Rockies will bring all sorts of severe weather hazards including rain, snow, ice and the risk of tornadoes on Wednesday. 

Ahead of this system, temperatures are way above normal, with record highs possible for the southern U.S. 

Potential record high temperatures forecast across the southern U.S.

Potential record high temperatures forecast across the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, heavy mountain snow will pile up from the Four Corners to the Midwest.  

Snow still expected in the western U.S. through Wednesday

Snow still expected in the western U.S. through Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Freezing rain and ice could also cause travel issues, power outages and dangerous road conditions.

