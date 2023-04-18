Severe weather to threaten Plains, bringing tornado risk

Another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Plains this week, including the risk of tornadoes.

Heavy rain could bring flash flooding and, where the air is cold enough, there will be measurable snow across the northern tier of the country.

Above-average temperatures ahead of this system will make it feel more like summer for the South and Southeast.

The Northwest continues to be active, with rain along the coast and snow in the mountains.