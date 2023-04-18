Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Severe weather to threaten Plains, bringing tornado risk

Northern tier of US could see flash flooding, snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Plains this week, including the risk of tornadoes.  

FLORIDA TORNADO DAMAGES DOZENS OF HOMES AFTER WEEK OF HEAVY RAIN: NWS

The Plains futuretrack on Thursday night

The Plains futuretrack on Thursday night (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain could bring flash flooding and, where the air is cold enough, there will be measurable snow across the northern tier of the country.  

Rain forecast through Saturday in the Southeast

Rain forecast through Saturday in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures ahead of this system will make it feel more like summer for the South and Southeast.  

Temperatures across the U.S. on Thursday

Temperatures across the U.S. on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Snow forecast through Friday in the northern U.S.

Snow forecast through Friday in the northern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest continues to be active, with rain along the coast and snow in the mountains. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."