Sentencing in Chicago terrorism case enters 3rd day

A multiday sentencing hearing is wrapping up for a suburban Chicago man convicted of terrorism for trying to detonate what he thought was a powerful bomb next to a crowded bar.

After two days of testimony for the prosecution, attorneys for 25-year-old Adel Daoud get their chance Wednesday to call witnesses as they seek leniency for their client. Daoud entered an Alford plea in November.

Daoud is accused of trying to ignite the fake bomb in downtown Chicago in 2012 when he was 18. The device was provided by undercover agents as part of an elaborate FBI sting.

Prosecutors want a 40-year prison term for Daoud. The defense says agents manipulated a mentally fragile Daoud. They say that he should be released as soon as a mental health treatment program can be developed for him.