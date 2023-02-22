Sentencing for former Georgia sheriff pushed back to March 14

Sentencing for a former Georgia sheriff convicted of violating the constitutional rights of six people in his custody has been rescheduled to next month.

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was scheduled for sentencing in federal court in Atlanta on Feb. 28, court records show. But that date has been pushed to 9:30 a.m. on March 14, WXIA-TV reported.

Hill was convicted in October of violating the constitutional rights of six Clayton County inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. He faces up to 10 years on each count.

Hill retired as sheriff in November, following his conviction.

Hill became mired in controversy the day he took office in 2005, when he fired 27 deputies. He said there were valid reasons for each firing, though a judge later ordered that the deputies be reinstated. He was sworn in for his second term in January and had taken a more low-key approach since then, said Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, who was president of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.

This was Hill’s second trial on criminal charges. Clayton County voters reelected Hill in 2012 while he was under indictment the first time, accused of using his office for personal gain. He beat those charges.