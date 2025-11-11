Senate ends 41-day government shutdown stalemate and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Senate ends 41-day government shutdown stalemate

2. Bloody brawl breaks out as agitators protest TPUSA event

3. Trump's $3,000,000,000,000 warning to the Supreme Court

MAJOR HEADLINES

CHUCK'S DOWNFALL – Trump criticizes Schumer's leadership as Democrats push for party change. Continue reading …

SAVINGS IN SALUTE – Veterans and military members can feast at popular chains without spending a dime. Continue reading …

ROCK LEGEND LOST – Kiss founding member Ace Frehley's cause of death revealed. Continue reading …

STEALTH THREAT – Killer condition lands in top 10 leading causes of death as global cases surge. Continue reading …

WARRIOR WISDOM – This Veterans Day, let’s do more than just say ‘thank you’ to our nation’s heroes. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN – Speaker Johnson eyes vote with end of government shutdown in sight. Continue reading …

FISCAL WARRIOR – House Budget Committee chairman won't seek re-election in 2026. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CONTROVERSY – Conservative student exposes Midwestern college for preventing Turning Point USA chapter. Continue reading …

MORAL DUTY – Stefanik receives top Jewish award days after announcing New York governor bid. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'THREW IN THE TOWEL' – Democrats called out by liberal media figures, accused of 'caving' on shutdown. Continue reading …

POWER POLITICS – Jasmine Crockett downplays Jay Jones' murderous texts as a ‘distraction.’ Continue reading …

'NOT NORMAL' – Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy says he faces antisemitism ‘every day now.’ Continue reading …

STAR REVOLT – Popstar Olivia Rodrigo blasts DHS for using her song in 'hateful, racist' post. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – As the shutdown ends, furious Democrats eat their own. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – MORNING GLORY: Senator Chuck Schumer’s epic government shutdown face plant. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SAVINGS IN SALUTE – Restaurants offer free Veterans Day meals to past and current military members nationwide. Continue reading …

PHILLY SOARS – Eagles grind out a low-scoring victory over Packers to win third straight game. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on retro remakes and holiday heritage. Take the quiz here …

DEADLY WARNINGS – Camp Mystic families sue over deadly Texas flood, claim owners ‘put profit over safety.’ Continue reading …

HOMEMADE TREAT – Nothing beats a delicious favorite during the holiday season. See video …

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – Housing affordability and new proposal for a 50-year mortgage. See video …

PRESIDENT TRUMP – The president reacts to backlash from the left over his White House ballroom. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for reporting on how the shutdown has slowed some veteran benefits and made other services unavailable. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













