Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

Top House committee chairman reveals he won't seek re-election in 2026

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington has served since 2017

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Rep. Arrington tells Democrats to ‘stop the madness,’ end shutdown standoff Video

Rep. Arrington tells Democrats to ‘stop the madness,’ end shutdown standoff

Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the latest developments in the federal government shutdown. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, joins 'America Reports' to weigh in on stalled funding bills and the fight over SNAP benefits.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, will not seek re-election in 2026.

The senior Republican lawmaker will have finished serving a decade in Congress when he leaves at the end of next year.

"I have a firm conviction, much like our founders did, that public service is a lifetime commitment, but public office is and should be a temporary stint in stewardship, not a career," Arrington said.

And the conservative Texan told Fox News Digital he felt he was leaving on a high note, having played a key role in crafting President Donald Trump's big, beautiful bill.

DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD OF TRUMP CUT NEW JERSEY REPUBLICANS DOWN TO SIZE

Jodey Arrington

Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington speaks at a news conference after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda at the U.S. Capitol on May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"It was a very unique, generational impact opportunity, to be almost ten years into this and to have the budget chairmanship, and to lead the charge to successfully pass that and to help this president fulfill his mandate from the people," Arrington said. "It just seems like a good and right place to leave it."

He cited multiple legislative items across his tenure as Budget Committee chair when asked what he took pride in, but added, "It's more of changing the narrative and the culture in Congress and in my party that I'm most proud of."

"I'm from a rural district and I can tell you, raising the profile among urban and suburban members as to the unique challenges of rural America and the unique contributions of rural America — like food security and energy independence and how much the nation depends on these plow boys and cowboys in rural areas — that's another thing I'm proud of," he said.

Arrington said he had faith Republicans in Washington would pick up his mantle of fiscal hawkishness, or as he's often called it, "reversing the curse" of public debt.

"The president's committed to it, he talks about it all the time. He's actually doing something about it with very difficult decisions, not politically popular decisions. This is all about political will," Arrington said. "Trump's doing it. Mike Johnson is committed to it… And we have a growing number of fiscal hawks who are absolutely dogged on this issue."

President Trump shows signed 'One, Big Beautiful Bill'

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Republican lawmakers, signs the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act into law during an Independence Day military family picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

But he said he would continue to push for further fiscal reforms for his remaining year on Capitol Hill, including another budget reconciliation bill to follow up on the big, beautiful bill.

"I don't know where the Senate Republicans are. I don't know where the president is and can't speak for the White House. But the House is at the ready," Arrington said. "It's been our most consequential tool to support the president and the strength of the country, and I don't see any reason we wouldn't utilize it to its fullest extent."

The West Texas Republican said he had not given much thought to what he would do next but said he wanted to "remain in the fight," adding he would seek a "new leadership challenge" that "allows me to make the biggest difference on as many people as I can."

SCOOP: HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAMPAIGN ARM ANCHORS MAMDANI TO VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS

"And then I would say…I am looking forward to quality time with my wife and kids and focusing on my leadership and service, not in the people's house, but in my own house," Arrington said.

He said he hoped to "make a difference" in the lives of his two young sons and daughter.

Arrington's Lubbock-anchored district leans heavily Republican, meaning it's unlikely to flip to blue in the 2026 midterms.

And come the end of his time next year, the conservative lawmaker said he would leave with no regrets.

Jodey Arrington with his family

Arrington is pictured with his wife Anne and their children, (from left to right) Henry, Nate, and Jane. (Office of Congressman Jodey Arrington)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm thankful that God called me and gave me the grace to succeed and to achieve the things that we've achieved," Arrington said.

"His grace looks like the members of Congress that I've been doing battle with, my budget hawks who I've been in the trenches with, my constituents who I run into in the grocery store, who want to pray with me right there in the aisle while I'm checking out. The grace of God looks like my wife being both mom and dad about two-thirds of the time, because I'm in Washington doing battle for the country."

He finished, "Did I make my share of mistakes? You bet. Did I learn along the way? You bet I did. But we left [the country] better than we found it, and it gives me great satisfaction."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue