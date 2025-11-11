Families sue Camp Mystic over deadly Texas flood, allege negligence and profit motive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Families of seven girls and camp counselors killed in the July 4 Camp Mystic flood in Hunt, Texas, have filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit, alleging the camp’s owners ignored flood risks and state safety rules to protect profits.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 10 in Travis County District Court by attorney R. Paul Yetter of Yetter Coleman LLP, names the families of Anna Margaret Bellows, Lila Bonner, Chloe Childress, Molly DeWitt, Katherine Ferruzzo, Lainey Landry and Blakely McCrory — all of whom died in the catastrophic flooding.

The 75-page petition claims Camp Mystic and its owners "put profit over safety" and "chose to house young girls in flood-prone areas to avoid the cost of relocating cabins." It also accuses the camp of failing to create or follow an evacuation plan, despite state regulations requiring one.

"Just such a tragedy hit our State on July 4, 2025," the lawsuit reads. "When 25 campers and two counselors needlessly and tragically died in the floodwaters at Camp Mystic."

Camp Mystic spans 725 acres along the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country, an area long known for deadly flash floods. The filing cites a 1990 interview with then-director Richard Eastland, who reportedly told the Austin-American Statesman, "I’m sure there will be other drownings. People don’t heed the warnings."

According to the lawsuit, the camp ignored multiple warnings — from weather alerts, staff concerns, and its own experience. Counselors allegedly pleaded to evacuate girls from low-lying cabins but were told to "stay put because that’s the plan."

TIMELINE DETAILED IN THE LAWSUIT:

• 1:14 a.m. — National Weather Service issued a "life-threatening flash flood" warning.

• 1:45 a.m.–2:13 a.m. — Camp leaders Richard and Edward Eastland allegedly worked to move equipment instead of ordering an evacuation.

• 2:20 a.m. — Counselors reported water entering cabins but were instructed to remain inside.

• 2:30–3:30 a.m. — Five cabins were evacuated to the Rec Hall; six others were left behind, including Nut Hut, Chatter Box, Wiggle Inn, Giggle Box, Twins, and Bubble Inn.

• 3:35–3:51 a.m. — Richard Eastland’s SUV was swept away as he tried to rescue girls from Bubble Inn; all 13 campers and two counselors in that cabin drowned.

• 3:35–4:09 a.m. — Eleven campers died in Twins Cabin after being told to stay because "the water would go back down."

The petition argues that the girls could have safely evacuated within 60 seconds to higher ground if not ordered to remain in their cabins.

Families accuse Camp Mystic of gross negligence, premises liability, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The filing also highlights a written policy stating: "In case of flood, all campers on Senior Hill must stay in their cabins... All cabins are constructed on safe, high locations."

The lawsuit also alleges that camp administrators misled families after the disaster, telling them the girls were merely "unaccounted for" hours after the floodwaters receded.

Adding to families’ anger, the lawsuit cites the camp’s decision to announce its reopening for the next summer season while one camper, Cile Steward, remained missing.

The families are seeking more than $1 million in damages, including wrongful death and exemplary damages, and have requested a jury trial.