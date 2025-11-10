Killer condition lands in top 10 leading causes of death as global cases surge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chronic kidney disease has been named the ninth leading cause of global death.

Record numbers of men and women are currently estimated to have reduced kidney function, according to new research following a study published in the journal The Lancet.

Researchers at NYU Langone Health, the University of Glasgow, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington analyzed the rise of kidney disease worldwide.

They examined 2,230 published papers and health datasets from 133 countries, searching for diagnoses, mortality and the toll of disability from the disease.

From 1990 to 2023, cases rose from 378 million to 788 million, landing the disease in the top 10 of most deadly diseases in the world for the first time.

The research, conducted as part of the Global Burden of Disease 2023 study, also revealed that about 14% of the world's adult population has chronic kidney disease. About 1.5 million people died from kidney disease in 2023, an increase of more than 6% since 1993.

Most people in the study were in early stages of the disease, which can be improved with drugs and lifestyle changes before dialysis or surgery becomes necessary, the researchers noted.

The research, which was presented last week at the American Society of Nephrology's annual Kidney Week conference, marks "the most comprehensive estimate of the condition in nearly a decade," according to the authors.

Chronic kidney disease causes the kidneys to lose the ability to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, NYU Langone detailed.

Mild cases may not show any symptoms, but those in the most advanced stages can require dialysis, kidney replacement therapy or an organ transplant.

Impaired kidney function was also identified as a key risk factor for heart disease, contributing to about 12% of global cardiovascular mortality.

The largest risk factors for kidney disease, based on the study findings, include high blood sugar, high blood pressure and high body mass index (BMI).

Study co-senior author Josef Coresh, M.D., Ph.D., director of NYU Langone’s Optimal Aging Institute, said these results classify chronic kidney disease as "common, deadly and getting worse as a major public health issue."

"These findings support efforts to recognize the condition alongside cancer, heart disease and mental health concerns as a major priority for policymakers around the world," he said in a statement.

Study co-lead author Morgan Grams, M.D., Ph.D., the Susan and Morris Mark Professor of Medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, also commented that chronic kidney disease is "underdiagnosed and undertreated."

"Our report underscores the need for more urine testing to catch it early and the need to ensure that patients can afford and access therapy once they are diagnosed," she wrote.

New medications have recently become available that can slow disease progression and reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure, although it may take time to see the global impact, Grams added.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel commented on the "dramatic increase" in an interview with Fox News Digital, agreeing that kidney disease is "vastly underestimated and underdiagnosed," in part due to lack of symptoms in early stages.

"The kidneys are filters of waste and managers of electrolytes and acid/base balance," said Siegel, who was not involved in the study. "They are very sensitive to changes in blood pressure and blood flow, and can lead to loss of protein and electrolytes when damaged."

"High blood pressure, obesity, heart disease, diabetes and low blood pressure all impact basic kidney function, so there is a high degree of secondary kidney disease and failure in addition to primary damage to the kidneys themselves," the doctor added.

Siegel urged physicians to be more aware of kidney function and the impact of certain medications.

This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and the National Kidney Foundation.