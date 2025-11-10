Pop star Olivia Rodrigo blasts DHS for using her song in 'hateful, racist' post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo slammed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last Thursday for using her music on a social media post promoting its deportation agenda.

Rodrigo left a comment on an Instagram post shared by DHS and the White House that encouraged illegal immigrants to self-deport from the United States. Rodrigo’s 2023 song, "All-American b----", was used as the clip’s background music.

"Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," Rodrigo wrote.

ICE OFFICERS IN ILLINOIS TARGETED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO USED 'VEHICLES AS WEAPONS,' OFFICIALS SAY

The post, originally shared by DHS on Nov. 4, featured clips of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting alleged illegal immigrants and sending them back to their countries while in chains. Over the images, the words, "If ICE finds you."

A second series of clips featured immigrants voluntarily getting on planes and going back to their original countries looking happier and more comparable. The words, "If you self-deport" flashed on the screen.

The video concluded with instructions on how illegal immigrants could access the Customs and Border Patrol website and find government assistance in self-deporting. A graphic showed that illegal immigrants could "receive a $1,000 exit bonus."

The post’s caption read, "LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences."

Following Rodrigo’s condemnation of the post and the DHS using her music, the audio of "all-American b----" was no longer available on the post, fueling speculation that Rodrigo had the song removed from the post.

ICE CHIEF FIRES BACK AT CHICAGO-AREA MAYOR, CITES ‘VIOLENT RIOTERS’ AFTER WEEKS OF BROADVIEW UNREST

A DHS spokesperson responded to Rodrigo’s comment in a statement given to USA TODAY.

"America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice," the spokesperson stated.

The pop star has been a frequent, outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his administration.

"I’ve lived in LA my whole life, and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration. L.A. simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful," she said in a Instagram story in June.

"I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest," she added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Other musicians have also spoken out against Trump’s deportation agenda.

While performing at Portland's Moda Center in October, pop star Reneé Rapp denounced the recent ICE raids there, saying, "So let’s just f---ing make it abundantly f---ing clear — F--- ICE. F--- this administration. F--- Trump."

Country artist Zach Bryan stirred controversy when a snippet of his song "Bad News" went viral in October for its anti-ICE lyrics.

The debate drew a response from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who publicly criticized the singer.

"I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is — not just to law enforcement, but to this country," she said in an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

Representatives for Rodrigo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.