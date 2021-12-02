Semitrailer drags sedan down Illinois highway in captured video footage

A tractor-trailer was captured on video dragging a sedan on an Illinois freeway earlier this week.

A driver in a neighboring lane recorded the harrowing scene, which happened Tuesday on Interstate 294 northbound just outside Chicago around 11:40 a.m.

Illinois State Police said the driver of a black 2005 Honda Accord was changing lanes when the car somehow got stuck underneath the passenger side of a red 2014 Freightliner trailer.

The semitrailer dragged the Honda Accord before eventually coming to a stop.

The video footage shows the semitrailer appearing to keep up with the speed of other drivers without getting bogged down by the sedan underneath. Toward the end of the clip, someone can be seen waving from the driver’s seat of the sedan.

Police identified the semitrailer driver as Mohamed Yousif, 52, of East Moline, Illinois, and the Honda Accord driver as Laylisha A. Gardner, 19, of Evanston, Illinois.

No injuries were reported. State police did not provide any further information regarding possible charges.