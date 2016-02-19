Selfies taken with stolen Kindle show up in cloud

Los Angeles police are looking for alleged thieves who took selfies with a stolen Kindle — including a woman who apparently visited church on Ash Wednesday because she had a smudge of ash on her forehead.

The computer tablet was stolen one day before Ash Wednesday — a day when Catholic worshippers traditionally receive the mark from a priest as a sign of repentance.

Police say the device was taken from an unlocked car in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box in Reseda.

Photos snapped by the woman and a man a few days later automatically uploaded into the owner's cloud storage account.

Since then, detectives have tracked the Kindle to several locations in the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities are asking the people in the photo to contact police and return the Kindle.