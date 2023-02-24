Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

Second West Virginia hospital fails to complete background checks

Former WV nursing assistant killed 7 veterans at hospital with insulin

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An audit of personnel review procedures at hospitals in West Virginia that serve veterans has found problems at a second facility.

The full audit of Veterans Health Administration personnel procedures came after an initial review found that the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg failed to complete a timely background check of a former nursing assistant who admitted to killing seven older veterans at the hospital with injections of insulin.

A report released Thursday by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General said it also found inadequate background checks at the Beckley VA Medical Center, The Exponent Telegram reported.

WV WOMAN SENTENCED TO 2 YEARS IN PRISON FOR PROVIDING RIFLE USED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF SHERIFF'S DEPUTY

An audit of personnel reviewed that a second hospital in West Virginia has found inadequate background checks.

An audit of personnel reviewed that a second hospital in West Virginia has found inadequate background checks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In some cases, suitability checks were not initiated, and some were not fingerprinted, the report said. In other cases, background investigations were discontinued in error or not completed in the required timeframe, according to the report. There was no evidence of patient harm from the issues.

The Veterans Affairs Administration agreed with three recommendations to improve procedures, the newspaper reported. They include an audit of background investigations for Beckley personnel, establishing a plan to conduct compliance checks at other facilities, and evaluating and allocating staff as needed.