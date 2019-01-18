Expand / Collapse search
Second person dies following Brooklyn hammer attack

Two people have died following a hammer attack in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Tuesday.

A second victim in the deadly hammer attack at an Asian restaurant in Brooklyn has died, sources told the Post on Friday.

Arthur Martunovich allegedly went on a hammer-swinging rampage at Seaport Buffet in Sheepshead Bay on Tuesday, telling cops he was inspired by a movie about Chinese men mistreating women.

The bloody attack left chef Fufai Pun, 34, dead — and two others, manager Tsz Mat Pun, 50, and owner Kheong Ng-Thang, 60, in critical condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear which one of the men died.

Martunovich, a 34-year-old construction worker with no criminal record, was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He will likely face additional charges for the second death.

