Second Los Angeles-area fire breaks out as firefighters battle raging Palisades inferno

An estimated 200 acres are now ablaze in Pasadena

Christina Shaw
Fox News correspondent Matt Finn reports from Los Angeles on raging wildfires and powerful wind gusts on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

As firefighters battle a fast-moving brush fire in the Pacific Palisades, a second inferno has broken out in nearby Pasadena.

The two fires are forcing more than 30,000 people from their homes. An estimated 200 acres are now ablaze in the Pasadena area as fighters battle the Eaton Fire. Eaton firefighters are moving evacuations along as the fire continues to progress. 

Strong Santa Ana winds have grounded aerial firefighting planes, making them unable to fly and stunting aerial waterbombing efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

