Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army

Second drill sergeant found dead at Fort Jackson within 8 days, Army says

Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, failed to report to work at Fort Jackson

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A second drill sergeant has been found dead at Fort Jackson in South Carolina in just over a week, the U.S. Army said Monday.

Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, was found unresponsive Saturday inside his vehicle on the base, the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson said in a news release.

Melton, a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was located by unit personnel after he failed to report for work.

"We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Melton," said Fort Jackson's commander, Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly. "Our thoughts are with his family and the soldiers of the Always Forward battalion during this very emotional time."

MILITARY IDENTIFIES MARINE KILLED DURING CAMP PENDLETON TRAINING ACCIDENT

Fort Jackson main gate

Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, was found unresponsive Saturday inside his vehicle at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, Army officials said. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, File)

No cause of death was immediately provided, though the Army said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

Officials said military chaplains and behavioral health personnel are being provided to support members of the unit.

Thousands of Army soldiers head home for the holidays Video

FEMALE SOLDIER GRADUATES ARMY'S SNIPER SCHOOL IN HISTORIC FIRST

Less than two weeks before Melton’s death, 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Allen Burtram was found dead on the base after he had failed to report to work, the Columbia Post and Courier reported.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials had said Burtram’s death was also being investigated, though there were no signs of foul play.