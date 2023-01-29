Seattle woman returns home to find smashed window, burglary suspect taking bath fully clothed: police

A Seattle woman returned home Friday evening to find that a man had broken in and was bathing in a bathtub fully clothed, authorities said.

The woman called police around 7:15 p.m. from outside her home in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue to report a burglary after spotting a smashed window and an unknown man inside, Seattle police said.

Responding officers announced their presence at the home and ordered the man to leave the house.

After getting no response, authorities said officers searched the home and found the suspect in a bathroom.

Police described the man as fully clothed but "very wet" and said that officers observed the bathtub was full of water.

The 27-year-old suspect declined to explain his actions to officers. Police didn’t immediately provide further details or release the man’s identity.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for residential burglary.