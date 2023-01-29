Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Odd News
Published

Seattle woman returns home to find smashed window, burglary suspect taking bath fully clothed: police

Seattle police described burglary suspect as 'very wet'

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Seattle woman returned home Friday evening to find that a man had broken in and was bathing in a bathtub fully clothed, authorities said.

The woman called police around 7:15 p.m. from outside her home in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue to report a burglary after spotting a smashed window and an unknown man inside, Seattle police said.

Responding officers announced their presence at the home and ordered the man to leave the house. 

After getting no response, authorities said officers searched the home and found the suspect in a bathroom.

ILLINOIS POLICE HUNT FOR MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING FUNERAL HOME VAN WITH BODY STILL INSIDE

The woman returned home to find a window broken and an unknown man inside, Seattle police said.

The woman returned home to find a window broken and an unknown man inside, Seattle police said. (Seattle Police Department)

Police described the man as fully clothed but "very wet" and said that officers observed the bathtub was full of water.

Police in Seattle said a 27-year-old burglary suspect was arrested inside a woman's residence after officers found him taking a bath while fully clothed.

Police in Seattle said a 27-year-old burglary suspect was arrested inside a woman's residence after officers found him taking a bath while fully clothed. (Fox News)

WISCONSIN ROBBERS HOLD UP ARMORED TRUCK OUTSIDE BANK, POLICE SAY

The 27-year-old suspect declined to explain his actions to officers. Police didn’t immediately provide further details or release the man’s identity.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for residential burglary.