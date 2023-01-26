Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin robbers hold up armored truck outside bank, police say

Multiple suspects were on the run in Milwaukee, police said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Multiple armed suspects robbed an armored truck on Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to police. 

The suspects approached and robbed the Thillens truck around 8:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a bank. 

The suspects held up the Thillens armored truck in the parking lot of a bank around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to police. 

The suspects held up the Thillens armored truck in the parking lot of a bank around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.  (Fox 6 Milwaukee)

The Milwaukee Police Department did not release information about how much money was stolen or whether any of the employees were injured. 

Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in the heist. 

Police were still searching for multiple suspects on Thursday afternoon. 

Police were still searching for multiple suspects on Thursday afternoon.  (Fox 6 Milwaukee)

Thillens, which describes itself as the "largest independent armored car service provider in the Midwest," did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. 

