Seattle police probe massive marina fire that damaged 30 boats, risked spill of hazardous chemicals

A massive Seattle marina fire destroyed approximately 30 boats at the marina overnight, and police are investigating the cause of the blaze that risked a potential spillage of hazardous chemicals.

Around 2 a.m. local time, Seattle firefighters responded to the 700 block of NE Northlake Way for a boat storage facility fire. One additional building was involved.

The blaze escalated to a two-alarm fire and crews operated from the exterior and used ladder pipes to flow water, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The first crews at the scene confirmed that approximately 30 boats at a dry-rack storage facility were fully involved in the fire, which extended to an adjacent warehouse. The department previously stated that 42 boats were involved, but that figure was revised after further analysis from fire investigators.

Firefighters searched the warehouse to confirm no one was inside, the department said.

A total of 14 fire engines, five ladder trucks, the fireboat called Chief Seattle and additional support units were dispatched to the scene, consisting of approximately more than 100 personnel.

The Seattle Police Department Harbor Patrol also responded.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Ecology responded to the scene "to provide assistance in deploying floatation booms to prevent hazardous chemicals in the boats on fire from spreading into Portage Bay and Lake Union," the fire department said. "The Seattle Fire Department uses foam to aid in fire suppression. It is environmentally safe and biodegradable."

Crews had the fire under control by 3:30 a.m. Several units remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots and monitor for flare-ups.

The fire department said an approximately 40-year-old male was found in a boat docked nearby the fire and was escorted by Seattle police to safety. Paramedics took him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, and police are conducting a follow-up investigation.

No additional injuries were reported.