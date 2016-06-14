Search under way for convicted killer who vanished from prison work crew

Authorities in Arkansas are continuing to search for a convicted killer who disappeared while on a prison work crew.

The Arkansas Department of Correction says 40-year-old Lloyd Jones went missing Monday while on a work detail at the East Arkansas Unit at Brickeys, about 120 miles east of Little Rock. Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, said prison guards noticed Jones was missing from a work crew around noon Monday.

Jones is serving a 60-year prison term for strangling 16-year-old Angela Allen and stuffing her body into a barrel.

The 24-year-old Brickeys unit is a maximum-security prison, but some inmate work programs include the use of prisoners in agriculture fields outside the prison walls. The work detail was 2 miles west of the prison.