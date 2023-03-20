Search for missing Missouri woman leads to abandoned car

Family and friends of a Missouri woman last heard from nearly a week ago are frantically looking for her.

Jacquelyn "Jacque" Elizabeth Mitchell, 39, was last known to be going to a restaurant in St. Louis around 7 p.m. on March 14.

"She went to Maggie O’s to grab a salad after work, which is down the street from her work," her sister, Tiffany Mitchell, told FOX 2.

The owner of a jeweler business in the same shopping plaza shared a surveillance video with Tiffany.

6 WOMEN WHO WENT MISSING IN MEXICO WERE KILLED, BODIES BURNED BY ARMED MEN

"She is seen in the restaurant, and then she leaves the restaurant at 11:26 p.m. and then there is a jewelry store that’s a couple stores down from Maggie O’s. In their footage, (we) do see her getting into her car alone and leaving," Tiffany said.

On Sunday morning, family and friends were searching and putting out flyers in hopes someone has seen her.

Jacque's car, a Nissan Sentra, was found at the Whisper Hollow Apartments in Maryland Heights by family members. They quickly called the police, but there are still no signs of where Jacque could be.

FLORIDA WOMAN STILL MISSING ONE WEEK AFTER CAR BROKE DOWN IN OCALA NATIONAL FOREST: POLICE

Tiffany says Jacque's phone last pinged off a cell tower near Highway 364 and Bennington, which is what brought the search to a six-mile radius in Maryland Heights.

Jacque lives in St. Charles and works in Sunset Hills. Her family believes her phone is now dead, and her debit card was last used at Maggie O'Briens.

Jacque was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath, gray sweatpants and black and white tennis shoes. She had a black purse and her hair up in a half-bun.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can’t sleep," Tiffany said. "I’m worried about her. I don’t want to eat because I’m wondering if she’s eating. Is she cold? Is she scared? We need to find her. This is out of character. Something is just seriously wrong."

St. Charles Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 636-949-3300.