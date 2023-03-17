Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Florida woman still missing one week after car broke down in Ocala National Forest: police

Florida authorities believe she may have gotten lost in the Ocala National Forest

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed after kidnapping Video

Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed after kidnapping

Fox News correspondent Laura Ingle has the latest on how the child was enticed by an online predator on 'The Story.'

Florida authorities are searching a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Ocala National Forest last week.

Theresa Hartley has been missing since March 10. She was last seen on North Forest Road 88 near Lake Delancy.

Authorities say that she was traveling with her friend when their car broke down. Her friend told her to stay in the vehicle while she looked for help.

When her friend returned to the car, Theresa was nowhere to be found.

MISSING LAWYER CIERA BRELAND'S MOM BELIEVES SHE WAS KILLED

Florida woman Theresa Hartley has been missing since March 10 after her vehicle broke down in Ocala National Forest.

Florida woman Theresa Hartley has been missing since March 10 after her vehicle broke down in Ocala National Forest. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

"It is possible that she has a mental condition and may have become lost in the woods," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. 

"Law enforcement is concerned for her safety at this time," the statement added.

Lake Delancy seen in Florida's Ocala National Forest.

Lake Delancy seen in Florida's Ocala National Forest. (Getty Images)

JARED BRIDEGAN MURDER: FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY ANNOUNCES ARREST IN MICROSOFT EXEC'S SLAYING

Theresa is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her last address on record was in St. Augustine, Florida.

Authorities ask for anyone with information about her location to call 911.

Ocala National Forest seen from a local county road. Theresa Hartley and her friend were traveling down North Forest Road 88 when their vehicle broke down.

Ocala National Forest seen from a local county road. Theresa Hartley and her friend were traveling down North Forest Road 88 when their vehicle broke down. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP