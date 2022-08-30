Expand / Collapse search
SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor denies appeal request from NYPD detective to block vaccine mandate

NYPD detective's request for an emergency injunction against the NYPD's vaccine mandate was denied

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday denied an appeal from a New York Police Department detective who asked for an emergency injunction to keep the city from firing him over its mandate that municipal employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Detective Anthony Marciano has a lawsuit pending against the city in a federal appeals court, and his attorneys last week had petitioned Sotomayor, who oversees emergency appeals from New York and some other states, for the injunction while the case is being resolved.

POLICE OFFICERS GRAPPLING WITH VACCINE MANDATES WEIGH IN ON PRESIDENT BIDEN'S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Marciano is part of a small group of employees who didn't qualify for a medical or religious exemption to getting the shot, but still refused.

Detective Anthony Marciano, who currently has a lawsuit pending with the Supreme Court over the NYPD's vaccine requirement, requested an emergency injunction from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to keep him from being fired during the lawsuit, but was denied.

There have been more than 1,000 New York City employees fired for refusing the vaccines, and some requests for exemptions have yet to be decided.

Legal challenges to the rules have mostly been unsuccessful.

NEW YORK CITY POLICE UNION THREATENS LEGAL ACTION OVER DE BLASIO VACCINE MANDATE

The city's law department said it was happy with the ruling. Marciano's attorney, Patricia Finn, said she would ask the entire Supreme Court for a review.