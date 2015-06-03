School superintendent presses misdemeanor charges against 3 people for cheering at graduation

Can cheering be criminal?

One Mississippi school superintendent says yes, and he swore out charges against three people for doing it.

The three face misdemeanor public disturbance charges after they disobeyed instructions and cheered for individual graduates at Senatobia High School's graduation on May 21. Officials had instructed attendees to hold applause until all had graduated.

The three were escorted out of the arena at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where the event was held. College Police Chief Zabe Davis says Senatobia school Superintendent Jay Foster returned later and swore out misdemeanor charges against the three. The charges carry a fine of up to $500 and a sentence of up to six months in jail.

Foster tells The Clarion Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/1eQ2KvL) he wanted people to realize that being disrespectful has consequences.