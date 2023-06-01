Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

School closings, early dismissals ensue as Michigan scorched by unseasonable heat

90-degree temps predicted for parts of MI's Lower Peninsula

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Summer-like heat caused the closing of public schools Thursday and Friday in Michigan's second-largest city and shorter class days in Detroit.

CALIFORNIA SENATE APPROVES MEASURE THAT COULD MANDATE SCHOOLS TO PLANT TREES TO COOL DOWN OUTSIDE AREAS

High temperatures of 90 were predicted across the southern Lower Peninsula.

Detroit weather, Ann Arbor weather

Thursday and Friday's high temperatures of up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit across Michigan's Lower Peninsula led to early dismissals in Detroit and school closures in Grand Rapids.

"That not only makes the learning environment a challenge, but it also raises a safety concern," said Leadriane Roby, superintendent in Grand Rapids.

RECORD-BREAKING HEAT WAVE HITS NORTHWEST, LEAVING MILLIONS OF AMERICANS SWELTERING

Some Grand Rapids schools in western Michigan don't have air conditioning. There are about 13,750 students.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Detroit, the school day was cut by three hours Thursday and Friday because of heat. The district has roughly 48,000 students.