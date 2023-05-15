Expand / Collapse search
Record-breaking heat wave hits Northwest, leaving millions of Americans sweltering

Temperature records broken in Seattle, Portland

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The biggest weather story this week is the record-breaking heat across the Northwest down into the valleys of California and spreading into the Central U.S.  

Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees above normal through the weekend. 

On Sunday, temperatures reached 89 degrees in Seattle and 92 in Portland, setting records in both cities. 

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT COULD SEND TEMPERATURES UP TO 30 DEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE 

National US weather forecast

The national forecast for Monday, May 15. (Fox News)

Eugene, Oregon, also recorded a high temperature of 94 degrees, breaking a record there that was in place since 1939. 

COULD AI BECOME THE WORLD’S WEATHERMAN? HUMAN-DESIGNED WEATHER MODELS MAY BE ON THE WAY OUT 

US temperature records broken

Temperature records that were broken Sunday in the Pacific Northwest. (Fox News)

Heat advisories are in effect through today in parts of Washington and Oregon. 

California high temperatures forecast

High temperatures forecast in California for Tuesday, May 16. (Fox News)

There are no major organized storm systems to track this week. 

However, we do have the risk for showers and thunderstorms that could lead to heavy rain and flooding for sections of the Southern Plains, the Mississippi Valley and into the Lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Tuesday. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

