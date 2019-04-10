School bus, tractor-trailer crash leaves at least 1 dead, several injured

A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer in Maryland Wednesday morning left at least one person dead and several injured, police said.

The accident occurred on Branch Avenue and Surratts Road in Clinton, police said. Six people in total were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including two teenagers and the bus driver, FOX5 DC reported. Two people refused medical attention.

Police confirmed “an adult female driver was pronounced dead on scene.”

OFF-DUTY MARYLAND STATE TROOPER CHARGED IN ALLEGED ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

“Other vehicle drivers and passengers involved were transported to the hospital for treatment,” Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted. “Investigators are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.”

The bus was traveling to Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale, Md., officials said.

GEORGIA TEEN DROVE 106 MPH, USED SNAPCHAT BEFORE CRASH THAT KILLED FRIEND PLEADS GUILTY TO CHARGES: REPORT

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.